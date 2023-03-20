Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases Shares of 2,828 Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHB opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.