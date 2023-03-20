Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases Shares of 300 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ConocoPhillips Stock Performance
Shares of COP stock opened at $94.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.
Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
