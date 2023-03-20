Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases Shares of 300 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $94.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

