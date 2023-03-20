Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases Shares of 350 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

Insider Activity

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $101.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.77%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

