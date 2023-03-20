Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases Shares of 500 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:O opened at $61.38 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.