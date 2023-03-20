Phocas Financial Corp. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

NFLX opened at $303.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

