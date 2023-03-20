Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after buying an additional 2,576,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,818 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.