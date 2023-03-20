Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Raised by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $58.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

