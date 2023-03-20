Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

