Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Public Storage by 8.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $295.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.48. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.