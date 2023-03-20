Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 13,343 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

