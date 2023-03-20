Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $272.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

