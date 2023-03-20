Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in APA were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in APA by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in APA by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. APA’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

