Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,860 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $28,878,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 19.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $5,503.00 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,537.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,139.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,620.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $89.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

