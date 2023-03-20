Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO James Andrew Munk Sells 3,129 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $59,795.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,272.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, James Andrew Munk sold 7,316 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $141,637.76.

On Monday, December 19th, James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $38,445.60.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $19.02 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.