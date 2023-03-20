Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Decreased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 501.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171,139 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $120,382,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 199.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,583 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

