SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

AMZN stock opened at $98.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -366.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

