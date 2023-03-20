SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 792 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

