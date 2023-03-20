Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Paul Ohls Sells 6,739 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $69,276.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 435,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Sprinklr stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Sprinklr Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

