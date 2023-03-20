Stableford Capital II LLC Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $98.95 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -366.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

