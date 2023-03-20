StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx Price Performance

BioLineRx stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,587,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,838,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

