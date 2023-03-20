StockNews.com Begins Coverage on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $376.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.95. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $8.58.

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock worth $62,595. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 142.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

