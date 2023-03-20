StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

LPLA opened at $195.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.20. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $165.47 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

