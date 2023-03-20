Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lessened by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $274.44 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.77.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.