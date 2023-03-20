Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 3,402 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $64,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,908.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, March 17th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20.

On Monday, March 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,784 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $71,019.84.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $960,000.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $116,229.20.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.