Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein Sells 5,313 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $71,406.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $19.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,044,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $19,334,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 284,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 82,084 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $192,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

