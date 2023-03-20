Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $3.37 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,712 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

FedEx Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $220.31 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.