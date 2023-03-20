Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $3.42 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $180.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,933 shares of company stock worth $4,747,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

