The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after buying an additional 701,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $303.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

