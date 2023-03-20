The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall Sells 472 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PGR stock opened at $136.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $146.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
