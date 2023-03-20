The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall Sells 472 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $136.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $146.50.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.