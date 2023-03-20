Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 318,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
