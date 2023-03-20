TL Private Wealth Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average of $145.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.