Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

