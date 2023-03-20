Truist Financial Boosts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $214.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $211.00 to $214.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $208.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.18. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.