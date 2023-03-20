UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.19.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $17.05 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $177,406,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 22.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $581,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488,829 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $368,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.