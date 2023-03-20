UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $16.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on UiPath to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.19.

NYSE PATH opened at $17.05 on Thursday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

