UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $232.44 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.70 and its 200 day moving average is $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

