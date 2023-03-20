UMB Bank n.a. Buys 29,204 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PREF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1,671.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 35,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 555,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 604,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:PREF opened at $16.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $101.54.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

