UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Northern Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,312,000 after purchasing an additional 353,811 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $81.73 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $121.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

