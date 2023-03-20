UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sysco by 15.5% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SYY opened at $72.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.