UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AON were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AON by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $296.59 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

