UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.3% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,440.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,432.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2,083.38. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

