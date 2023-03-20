UMB Bank n.a. Has $835,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $234.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $289.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.34 and its 200-day moving average is $238.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.