UMB Bank n.a. Has $872,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $65,447,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $50,317,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.2 %

NXPI opened at $177.29 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.