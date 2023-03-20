UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 129.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IEI opened at $117.73 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.39.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

