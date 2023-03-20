UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

