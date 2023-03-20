UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 202 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

