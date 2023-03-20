UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 316 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $441.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

