UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after buying an additional 320,346 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after purchasing an additional 266,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.5 %

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $443.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $424.35 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.85 and a 200 day moving average of $494.64.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.