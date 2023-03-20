UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,187 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $82.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

