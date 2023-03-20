UMB Bank n.a. Sells 140 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $148.50 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.61.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.76.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

